Shah Rukh Khan shares the release date of ‘Pathaan’
Pathaan, a film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be released on November 2nd, according to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Khan took to Instagram and Twitter at the same time to post the Pathaan trailer, announcing that the film will be released in theatres on January 25th, 2023.
He wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote alongside the post.
Deepika and John Abraham also shared the same teaser with release date.
Deepika said, “Pathaan is here. In cinemas on 25th January, 2023.”
