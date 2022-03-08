Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya spend Women’s Day in pool

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:15 pm
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, who are best friends, celebrated International Women’s Day 2022 together. As they went to social media to share snippets of their enjoyable day together,

The three young girls, Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor served up hashtag friendship aspirations. In their bikinis, all three of them looked lovely.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her friends and followers.

Read More

19 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal's special Women's Day wish for wife Katrina Kaif

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
26 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of his mother's passing, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao...
29 mins ago
Sanam Baloch turns up the heat in an all-black saree 

Sanam Baloch has returned with a vengeance! The Dastaan diva recently made...
32 mins ago
Devin Booker is speaking out about his hidden romance with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel

The professional basketball player opened out about his romance with the KUWTK...
33 mins ago
Yami Gautam makes a humble appeal on Women's Day, 'Help end sexual violence'

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
34 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

South Africa
9 seconds ago
SA vs Ban: South Africa’s players will play ODI before leaving for IPL

JOHANNESBURG: Before travelling for India, eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier...
Maya Ali looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
4 mins ago
Maya Ali looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent...
building
8 mins ago
Watch the collapsed of the unfinished building

After several delays, a partially built building that had stood abandoned in...
'Wasted money and time,' netizens react to "Ishrat Made in China"
8 mins ago
‘Wasted money and time,’ netizens react to “Ishrat Made in China”

Viewers and critics give their initial reactions to the comic action film...
Adsence Ad 300X600