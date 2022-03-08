Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The BBC and Prince William are set to clash again after they cast an actress as Princess Diana in a new Jimmy Savile paedo drama

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:30 am
Prince William

The BBC and Prince William are set to clash again after they cast an actress as Princess Diana in a new Jimmy Savile paedo drama

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PRINCE WILLIAM is facing new TV scrutiny after Princess Diana appears in a BBC drama about paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Di, as portrayed by Kate Tickle, is expected to meet the monster, as portrayed by Steve Coogan.

The Reckoning has already upset Savile survivors, who evaded justice from the 1950s until his death in 2011 at the age of 84.

Victims of rape and sexual abuse have also expressed outrage at the dramatisation of Savile’s crimes.

It was deemed “deeply inappropriate and harmful” by the Survivors’ Network.

According to the BBC, “Prince Charles and Princess Diana do not have speaking roles but are briefly seen.”

The scene depicts the royal couple’s visit to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where it was later revealed that Savile had committed abuse.

The scene was hoped not to appear in the final cut of The Reckoning, which is set to air later this year.

Savile, a TV and radio host, cozied up to people at the top of society while secretly sexually abusing children.

According to a TV insider, “Prince William would have preferred not to see his mother appear alongside this vile monster at all.”

“But he’d be especially irritated that it’s in a BBC show — especially one that’s been so divisive.”

“While Diana was one of the important people with whom Savile ingratiated himself, there were many others whose influence played a larger role in him gaining access to young people and hiding in plain sight.”

William, 39, is still enraged by how his mother was duped into giving Martin Bashir a BBC Panorama interview in 1995.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Camila Cabello jokes about a wardrobe malfunction, saying, 'I wish I had a time machine.'

After that flash, we might "Never Be the Same." During an appearance...
2 hours ago
HULU REVEALS 'DEEP WATER' TRAILER STARRING ANA DE ARMAS AND BEN AFFLECK

The real-life romance of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may be...
3 hours ago
Maren Morris celebrates ‘mom bellies’ 2 years after giving birth to son

Maren Morris is still in love with her post-baby body nearly two...
3 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up on Saba Qamar and Meera cosmetic treatments

Nadia Hussain, an actor, and model, appeared in the most recent interview,...
3 hours ago
I'm legally single and I'm loving it! Kim Kardashian poses in a naked monokini as she escapes the Kanye West divorce drama with a trip to the beach

Kim Kardashian spiced up her relaxing seaside vacation on Tuesday by posting...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress, model, and television personality. In 2012, she...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Changan Oshan X7
5 mins ago
Here Are the Changan Oshan X7’s Official Prices

Changan Oshan X7, the third car and the first crossover SUV, has...
Changan Oshan X7
9 mins ago
Changan Oshan X7 Specs & Features

Changan Pakistan's first crossover SUV, the Oshan X7, has arrived, and as...
Oshan X7
14 mins ago
Comparison – Oshan X7 FutureSense VS Kia Sportage AWD

In this instalment of our comparison series, we will contrast the newly...
Kanye West
2 hours ago
Kanye West quietly backs Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West appears to have thrown social media shade at his estranged...
Adsence Ad 300X600