The BBC and Prince William are set to clash again after they cast an actress as Princess Diana in a new Jimmy Savile paedo drama

PRINCE WILLIAM is facing new TV scrutiny after Princess Diana appears in a BBC drama about paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Di, as portrayed by Kate Tickle, is expected to meet the monster, as portrayed by Steve Coogan.

The Reckoning has already upset Savile survivors, who evaded justice from the 1950s until his death in 2011 at the age of 84.

Victims of rape and sexual abuse have also expressed outrage at the dramatisation of Savile’s crimes.

It was deemed “deeply inappropriate and harmful” by the Survivors’ Network.

According to the BBC, “Prince Charles and Princess Diana do not have speaking roles but are briefly seen.”

The scene depicts the royal couple’s visit to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where it was later revealed that Savile had committed abuse.

The scene was hoped not to appear in the final cut of The Reckoning, which is set to air later this year.

Savile, a TV and radio host, cozied up to people at the top of society while secretly sexually abusing children.

According to a TV insider, “Prince William would have preferred not to see his mother appear alongside this vile monster at all.”

“But he’d be especially irritated that it’s in a BBC show — especially one that’s been so divisive.”

“While Diana was one of the important people with whom Savile ingratiated himself, there were many others whose influence played a larger role in him gaining access to young people and hiding in plain sight.”

William, 39, is still enraged by how his mother was duped into giving Martin Bashir a BBC Panorama interview in 1995.