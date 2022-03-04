Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:50 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:50 am
Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Saba Qamar, the Pakistani diva, turns heads wherever she goes. Earlier, She shared the swimming video that took the internet by storm and sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.

Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.

Read more: Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.

The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.

Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture of enjoying a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Sanam Saeed steals the limelight in this colorful saree

Sanam Saeed is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in...
2 hours ago
Maya Ali looks fresh as a rose in a classic red, see photos

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, dressed in red from head to toe, did...
2 hours ago
Dum Mastam: Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's dance performance to 'Larki Achari'

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film has released its first song, ‘Larki Achari,’ starring...
2 hours ago
Amar Khan or Mira Sethi, Who looks the best in this emerald outfit?

Pakistani actors, Amar Khan and Mira Sethi, in this stunning emerald outfit,...
3 hours ago
Aiman Khan is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aiman Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is in 'great spirits' as she attends her first event since being declared legally single, according to a source

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a grand entrance! The 41-year-old SKIMS...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pete Davidson
9 mins ago
Pete Davidson’s friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West's latest video for the song Eazy may have gone too...
Kate Middleton
14 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William  are always prepared for disasters and emergencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton are always ready for disasters and emergencies...
Kate Middleton
17 mins ago
Kate Middleton is more relaxed’ and less fussy. Prince William is on his own in Denmark

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton appeared more relaxed and confident...
UAE Dirham to PKR
60 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
Adsence Ad 300X600