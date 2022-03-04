Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Saba Qamar, the Pakistani diva, turns heads wherever she goes. Earlier, She shared the swimming video that took the internet by storm and sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.

Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.

Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.

The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.

Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture of enjoying a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.

