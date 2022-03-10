Ward Horton joins CW’s mystery drama Tom Swift

Ward Horton, who starred in ‘The Gilded Age,’ has been cast in a big recurring role on the CW’s mystery drama ‘Tom Swift,’ a spinoff of the ‘Nancy Drew’ series.

‘Tom Swift,’ according to the source, chronicles the serialised adventures of its titular gay billionaire inventor (Tian Richards). Who is forced into a world of sci-fi conspiracies and unexplained phenomena after his father’s unexpected disappearance.

Congressman Nathan Eskol, a self-assured, charming, shrewd powerbroker and longstanding friend of the Swift family, will reportedly be played by Horton. He’s a well-liked and progressive politician with a secret objective that will make Tom’s life difficult.

Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage their Fake Empire label, and CBS Studios are behind the series. Which was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson.

