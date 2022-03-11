Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:13 pm
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photoShoot

Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but she was never seen again following the release of her next film, Tezaab.

Madhuri Dixit has always been an iconic personality. She is admired by millions for her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos. On Instagram, the actress shared her latest gorgeous photoshoot.

Take a look!

In the caption, the diva wrote, “Pastel pathways for the win.”

