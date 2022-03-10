Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:22 pm
Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’

While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra Rizvi, a writer, and artist, is speaking out about having had enough of actors and their diva antics.

The Churail actress expressed her displeasure with ‘divas and their shenanigans.’ She even stated that if the problem remains, she will have to give up acting and directing. The writer and director expressed her dissatisfaction with the irresponsible actions.

Read more: Yasra Rizvi opens up on divorce rumors

“I am very serious about my work and I am also very sick of this new wave of unprofessional and self proclaimed STARS. To the extent that I’ll quit acting or direction completely if I have to deal with one more barely talented unethical diva,” the Manto actress wrote.

“If you are not one, this isn’t about you so please don’t go on about how everyone is not the same, I know.”

Common courtesy and work ethic have left the building. They have no respect for the work itself, they don’t put in any effort into learning about the actual craft lekin baatain bohat aati hain is baare mein kerni (they sure know how to talk a lot about it), they are bloody late on set most of the time AND keep canceling dates for effing Dubai trips ruining the schedule of anyone who is stupid enough to work with them.”

She ended up by saying, “Wtf? Make up kerwa lo inse buss photos khinchwa lo. Enough!”

