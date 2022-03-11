Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in her blue outfit

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her pictures wearing a blue outfit and looking as pretty as she is, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her adorable pictures.

In the caption, the diva wrote, “Just some mid-week on the beginning of the weekend TYPE – Posting in love for JahanAra.”

Zara is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

