Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal pens heartfelt birthday wish for son

Bushra Iqbal wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her son.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first ex-wife has a huge fan following on social media.

Ahmed received birthday wishes and prayers from fans.

Advertisement

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has a devoted following on social media because of her classy and nice demeanour. After her divorce, she looked after her children. She also helped her ex-husband after his unexpected passing and handled all legal matters of late Dr. Aamir.

Bushra Iqbal recently shared a lovely and heartfelt birthday message for her son Ahmed Aamir, who supported his mother through tough times.

In a birthday message she wrote, “MashaAllah, May Allah gives such an obedient son to the whole world. My beloved son Ahmed, stay happy forever, stay progressive and healthy and may you get all success. May you become a constant reward for your patents hereafter.”

She also shared a collage of lovely images, which featured a lovely image of Ahmed and his father, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Ahmed received birthday wishes and prayers from admirers. They showered Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s family with affection. They prayed for Bushra as well. Fans prayed for Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s Maghfirah as well. A supporter claimed that a lovely family had recently been dispersed a few years prior.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Aamir Liaquat left this mortal world on June 9, 2022.

Also Read Syeda Bushra Iqbal Finally Speaks Out About Dania Malik The court decided to exhume and send Aamir Liaquat's body for a...