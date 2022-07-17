Afifa Jibran latest bold video at beach is breaking internet

Afifa Jibran took to Instagram to share a video of her at the beach with her children.

Afifa Jibran, the wife of actor Syed Jibran, has shocked her audience with a brazen new beach video.

Afifa took to Instagram to share a new video of her at the beach with her children, and she did so while wearing an eye-catching costume.

In little time at all after she posted it, the keyboard warriors came upon the comments section to rip it to pieces. Her dress choices were the target of internet trolls.

There are three cute children in Jibran and Afifa’s family. His contemporary and fearless wife Afifa Jibran. Their lovely family is loved by their many fans.