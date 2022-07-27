In a recent TikTok video, JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

Candace Cameron Bure has since spoken out about their conflict.

Candace shared a video on Instagram in response to Jojo’s accusation to address the matter.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained.

The Fuller House actress shared details of her conversation with the teen internet sensation on her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 26. She also shared that she had apologised to Jojo for her rudeness.

After having such a good time together on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Candace claimed Jojo didn’t want to tell her what had happened all those years ago because she “felt bad.”

However, Candace later learned that while taking pictures with other people at the Fuller House premiere after declining to take a photo with an 11-year-old Jojo, which upset her at the time.

She said,

“I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,” Candace recalled, and I responded, “I broke your 11-year-old heart.” Ugh. I feel awful. I’m so sorry, Jojo.

Despite Jojo’s repeated assurances to the contrary, Candace claimed that she was still upset about the circumstances. “Plz don’t. It breaks my heart that I caused you to feel that way, especially as a mother.