Alia Bhatt photos from set Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt has been on a roll recently, with consecutively successful films and a pregnancy announcement that stunned the nation. The actress will soon be seen in her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, and it appears that a number of set photos have now leaked onto social media platforms. Alia is said to have a small baby bump under her bulky jumpsuit, which is the main focus of the picture.

The actress was most recently seen starring in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Both of these films were box office smashes, and she is currently filming Karan Johar’s next directorial effort, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, shocked their fans when they announced last month that they are expecting their first child. They also shared a photo of themselves looking at the sonography screen, and netizens could not contain their excitement over the news.

Now, a number of leaked images from the set of Heart Of Stone allegedly depict her carrying a small baby bump, and it is impossible to ignore the pregnancy glow. In one of the photographs, she is wearing an olive green jumpsuit while facing away from the camera, and the small bump is clearly visible from this angle.

The actress shot with Gal Gadot while holding a gun in her hand in the middle of a desert in another series of photographs. Even though no one is certain whether or not she is actually pregnant, the internet is ecstatic that she is allegedly showing.

