Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt shows off her KwK look and engagement ring

Alia Bhatt shows off her KwK look and engagement ring

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt shows off her KwK look and engagement ring

Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy.
  • She will co-star with Ranveer Singh in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
  • The film is expected to be released in February 2023, and production got underway in July 2021.
    • Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy. She’s in London filming Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. Everyone is eager to see the new season of Koffee With Karan and hear celebrity gossip. Fans are crazy about the trailer. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will appear in one of the episodes. Today she posted an Instagram photo of her show look, but her engagement ring caught our eye.

Alia Bhatt posted a number of photos posing from various angles while wearing red pumps and leaving her hair open. Alia did indeed look beautiful in her outfit. Alia shared this image with the caption, “How I sipped some koffee this year.” Close-ups reveal her massive diamond ring. This is one of the most beautiful rings fans have seen recently.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will co-star with Ranveer Singh in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to reports, the pair will travel to Austria to film a song for which Vaibhavi Merchant will choreograph. Veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra also appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After a separation of 48 years, it also signifies the co-star reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra. Shabana Azmi plays a significant role in the movie as well. The film is expected to be released in February 2023, and production got underway in July 2021.

She will also appear in the September 9 release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read

Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger Celesti Bairagey wants to retain her identity
Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger Celesti Bairagey wants to retain her identity

Mom-to-be There is no denying the reality that Alia Bhatt is a...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story