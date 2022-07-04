Alia Bhatt shows off her KwK look and engagement ring

Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy, Courtesy (Google).

Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy.

She will co-star with Ranveer Singh in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.



The film is expected to be released in February 2023, and production got underway in July 2021. Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has been the center of attention since announcing her pregnancy. She’s in London filming Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. Everyone is eager to see the new season of Koffee With Karan and hear celebrity gossip. Fans are crazy about the trailer. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will appear in one of the episodes. Today she posted an Instagram photo of her show look, but her engagement ring caught our eye.

Alia Bhatt posted a number of photos posing from various angles while wearing red pumps and leaving her hair open. Alia did indeed look beautiful in her outfit. Alia shared this image with the caption, “How I sipped some koffee this year.” Close-ups reveal her massive diamond ring. This is one of the most beautiful rings fans have seen recently.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will co-star with Ranveer Singh in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to reports, the pair will travel to Austria to film a song for which Vaibhavi Merchant will choreograph. Veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra also appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After a separation of 48 years, it also signifies the co-star reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra. Shabana Azmi plays a significant role in the movie as well. The film is expected to be released in February 2023, and production got underway in July 2021.

She will also appear in the September 9 release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the post below:

