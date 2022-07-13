Ananya Panday calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘too hot to handle’

Vijay Deverakonda has a large number of fans, including some of the top actresses.

Vijay’s co-star in the movie Liger, Ananya Panday, has talked about how much she loves him in an interview. The actress from Student of the Year 2 said that she is a big fan of Vijay and that he is “too hot to handle.”

Even before he made his first movie in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda had a large number of fans, including some of the top actresses in the Indian film industry. In an indian television show, Sara Ali Khan said she wanted to date the handsome guy.

In an interview, Ananya was asked how she felt about the Liger poster where Vijay is posing without clothes. She said in response, “I reacted exactly the same way as everyone else. That’s why my caption on that image was, ‘Breathe guys!’ Vijay is too hot to handle. Believe me, there’s a lot more coming up. This is just the beginning.”

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks like Vijay’s charm has done her a lot of good.

She also said this about her role in the movie directed by Puri Jagannadh: “My character is very masaledar and dramatic. It’s a lot of fun and the release and first look will be out soon.”

Vijay, on the other hand, replied to Sara’s cute wish to date him on his Instagram stories. Sharing a clip of the same thing, he wrote, “I love how you say “Deverakonda” cutest sending big hugs and my affection @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor.”

In Liger, Vijay plays a kickboxer who goes from selling tea to becoming a professional boxer. The film from Dharma Productions will be shown in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 25.

