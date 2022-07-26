Arisha Razi Khan slams photographers for sharing her Nikkah pics

Chupke Chupke star Arisha Razi married the love of her life in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Her wedding photos went viral on the internet and were disseminated all over social media without permission.

She recently chastised photographers for leaking private event footage and photos.

Arisha Razi is a TV show host and actor. Despite being only 21 years old, this talented young lady has been in the entertainment world for nearly 15 years! Arisha began collaborating with many businesses and starring in advertisements at the age of three and a half.

She later went on to star in other popular drama series. To name a few, these shows were Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale, Mastana Mahi, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aastana, Sannata, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Sadqay Tumhare, and Baba Jani. She is best known as the host of the popular comedy show Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain.

The Astana star recently married in a small ceremony. Khan looks amazing in her Nikkah. It was a modest, private wedding attended by just close friends and family members. She looked stunning in her powder pink and silver contrast ensemble. The groom wore a blush pink waistcoat and outfit as well. Sarah Razi Khan, her sister, was also seen smiling and laughing at the ceremony.

As soon as the pictures got popular on the internet, the star stepped out and stated that these were all private films and photos that were released without their permission by the photographers from Studio86. She even tagged the photographers’ pages and alerted her admirers and followers to their existence. Here’s what she had to say about it!

Following Tanhai star’s comment, the studio86 page came out to clear the name, claiming they had a contract and should not be held guilty.

