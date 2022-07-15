Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot

Arjun Kapoor Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot

Articles
Arjun Kapoor Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot
  • Kuttey is slated to release on November 04 this year.
  • Film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.
  • Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.
Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, has a release date. Vishal Bhardwaj announced on Instagram. The movie comes out on November 4. Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj co-star. Kuttey is Aasmaan Bhardwaaj first film.

Vishal Bhardwaj penned a letter while sharing news. They said, “KUTTEY opens November 4. Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu star. Aasmaan Bhardwaaj directed KUTTEY, which was produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj “less t.

 

Arjun discussed working with Aasmaan on Mid Day. acknowledged “Vishalji and Aasmaan’s film narration captured me since he didn’t imitate his father. Remembering his dad’s teachings. Identical father-son qualities. Vishalji built.”

Phone bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot opens November 4. Phone Bhoot is a scary-ish parody comedy by three buddies. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also appear. Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath wrote the movie, and Excel Entertainment funded for it.

