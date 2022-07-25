Imran Aslam has been working in showbiz industry for a long time.

He is mostly seen doing negative roles, maybe his facial features are the best to portray these types of roles.

Imran’s hidden talent that was revealed a few years back that he is a great painter.

Imran is a very vivacious individual who adores his wife Sana with all of his heart and has never betrayed her. He also never hesitates to post heartfelt comments for her on his own social media accounts.

This demonstrates that he only cares about one woman in his life—the woman he loves the most and who he respects; for the affections she harbours for this illustrious actor. Although he is not very attractive, he always fits in with the characters as required by the plot. Imran has a secret gift for painting, which was discovered a few years ago. He enjoys capturing the pristine beauty of woods in his works.

Imran Aslam has good news to share since he has been blessed with a second daughter, a tiny angel. He is already the father of an adult girl, and after a lengthy wait; the couple is once more given the sweetest little bundle of joy. He shared a photo of a baby’s hand with a birth ring tied; indicating that the child is a female.

Because he views his followers as his family, Imran was overjoyed to share this good news with them. He captioned the photo, “Alhamdulillah, by the grace of God, we are blessed with a lovely baby girl; both my wife and baby are healthy and wonderful, need prayers”; with the words “Alhamdulillah”. Numerous others offer their congratulations and prayers for his family, including legendary actress Shagufta Ejaz.

