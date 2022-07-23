Demi Lovato Says Their Heart “Goes Out” to Shawn Mendes After He Postpones Tour for His Mental Health

Demi Lovato has been in Shawn Mendes’ shoes.

In a recent interview, the singer of “Anyone” talked about why they’re rooting for Shawn after he said he’s putting off a few dates on his Wonder world tour for his mental health.

“I feel bad for Shawn because I know what it’s like to hit the road when you’re not ready. I know what it’s like to be too busy or tired of work “Demi talked about it on an episode of Audacy’s Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People. “That’s never a good feeling, and when it has to do with mental health, I just feel bad for him.”

The 29-year-old, who started touring when they were 15 years old, talked about how performing can be hard on an artist’s mind and body.

They said, “I haven’t been on tour in four years, and I’m a different age and in a different place in my life.” “Going to the gym and making sure I have a lot of stamina when I sing. Getting ready for a tour takes a lot of work.”

Demi is embarking on their first tour in four years when their Holy Fvck concerts kicks off in August. The singer shared that while they’ve been working closely with their therapist, there’s no way to tell how it will go.

“I really think that it’s gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed,” they said. “So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well.”