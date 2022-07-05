Dua Aamir shared cute video on her father Aamir Liaquat’s birthday

Hussain’s ex-wife, Bushra Iqbal, and daughter, Dua Aamir, shared a sweet throwback video to wish him a happy birthday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife, Bushra Iqbal, and daughter, Dua Aamir, shared a sweet throwback video to wish him a happy birthday. Hussain is a well-known TV anchor and religious scholar.

Hussain died last month, and his body was found at his home in Karachi. No one knows what happened. The Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery is where he was laid to rest. His sudden demise left many saddened.

On Hussain’s birthday, July 5, Bushra and Dua posted a clip from a local channel show hosted by the late televangelist, where Dua was a guest on her father’s show. This helped Bushra remember some memories that were close to her heart.

In the short 15-second clip, Hussain asks Dua if he can leave, and Dua answers her father with a shy smile. Hussain then asks Dua, in an endearing way, why she was feeling shy and asks again if he can leave.

Hussain tells Dua to shake hands after she nods her head and says “yes.”

Bushra posted the video to her official Twitter account with the hashtag #HBDAamirLiaquat and the word “yaadien,” which means “memories.” Dua also posted the video to her Instagram stories with the words “Happy Birthday Baba.”

Hussain’s fans and admirers also used the trend #HBDAamirLiaquat to remember him by posting pictures and clips from different TV shows.

