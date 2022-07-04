Advertisement
During custody struggle, Shakira threatens to reveal Gerard Pique's secrets

Articles
  • Shakira has threatened to reveal Gerard Pique’s “secrets” if he does not allow her to take their children to Miami.
  • According to Spanish tabloid Marca, the Waka Waka singer recently met with the sports star in try to find a solution as they continue to fight for custody of their children, Sasha and Milan.
  • However, the player refused to allow the singer to take their children to Florida, prompting Shakira to play the “trump card.”
“She has realised that she didn’t know the man she was living with,” an insider revealed to Informalia. “She’s not going to stop.”

The source said that one of the reasons that the 45-year-old singer does not want to live in Barcelone is because she cannot stand living so close to Pique’s family.

“She’s willing to do anything,” the source added. “She was no stranger to Pique’s playing around, but she never thought that he had been unfaithful since the year they had met.”

“She’s going to have to play a trump card,” the source continued. “That’s why she now has people scraping around for information and putting together an in-depth report on Pique, with all of the information of his behaviour.”

“There are several shocks that will not leave anybody uninterested in the case.” “They know stuff that will hurt him a lot, and not only about a few of family difficulties,” the article added.

People who know Shakira believe Pique “has created himself an undesirable adversary,” and he is aware of the harm she can bring to his image.

The couple announced their split earlier this month and has been dealing with custody difficulties for their children ever since.

Both parties have now turned the case up to their respective lawyers.

