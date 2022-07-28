Find out why BTS’ album sales reached a new high

Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar
According to Kim Jin-woo, head researcher of Circle Chart, which tracks cumulative sales and streams, the top 400 physical albums in the nation saw total sales of 34.9 million copies in the first half of last year, an increase of 34.6 percent.
The first half of the year saw the most sales ever.
Sales of physical albums during the first half of the year increased from 10.48 million in 2018 to 12.93 million in 2019, before rapidly increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic to 18.36 million in 2020 and 25.96 million in 2017.
BTS took first place with 4.52 million records sold in the first half of this year.
NCT Dream, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, and Lim Young-Woong all sold more copies than the group after them, coming in at 3.98 million, 2.72 million, 2.10 million, and 1.14 million respectively.
