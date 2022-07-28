Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Find out why BTS’ album sales reached a new high

Find out why BTS’ album sales reached a new high

Articles
Advertisement
Find out why BTS’ album sales reached a new high

According to a local market tracker, K-pop album sales once again hit an all-time high in the first half of this year.

Advertisement
  • According to a local market tracker, K-pop album sales once again hit an all-time high in the first half of this year.

According to Kim Jin-woo, head researcher of Circle Chart, which tracks cumulative sales and streams, the top 400 physical albums in the nation saw total sales of 34.9 million copies in the first half of last year, an increase of 34.6 percent.

Also Read

Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar
Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

In the most recent viral BTS video, the star demonstrated the hard...

Advertisement

The first half of the year saw the most sales ever.

Sales of physical albums during the first half of the year increased from 10.48 million in 2018 to 12.93 million in 2019, before rapidly increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic to 18.36 million in 2020 and 25.96 million in 2017.

BTS took first place with 4.52 million records sold in the first half of this year.

Also Read

BTS teams up with a well-known electronics company “Bora Purple”
BTS teams up with a well-known electronics company “Bora Purple”

For its 2022 campaign, which will highlight the company's newest line of...

NCT Dream, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, and Lim Young-Woong all sold more copies than the group after them, coming in at 3.98 million, 2.72 million, 2.10 million, and 1.14 million respectively.

With 4.52 million albums sold in the first half of this year, BTS came in first place.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story