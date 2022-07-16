Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrated the second birthday of Mustafa Abbasi.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020.

The couple are soaring in love as they embrace their baby boy in the latest social media update.

The couple celebrated the second birthday of their little munchkin and shared their happy moments with fans on Instagram.

Have a look at their adorable family pictures!

Hamza and Naimal are the most endearing couple in the showbiz industry. This captivating duo is the beating heart of millions of hearts. Despite the fact that they both have left the industry, they have a large fan base, and people like having them on their newsfeeds.

The gorgeous mommy usually shared pictures of her cute son, fellow stars dropped beautiful comments and prayers for the little one. Even the fans have become more keen to see the little guy dressed in lovely outfits.

It should be noted that Naimal welcomed Mustafa with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, a year after tying the knot.

