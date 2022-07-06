Hareem Shah bold videos with her husband goes viral

TikTok stra Hareem Shah sahred private videos with her husband on her Instgaram.

The couple was spotted sharing intimate moments.

Previously, she ordered to appear in Sindh High Court as part of the money-laundering investigation by April 18.

Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue to display their relationship in the face of harsh criticism.

The couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment this time, and Shah’s most recent video of the event soon gained popularity online. because of the frequent PDA contacts. A fresh video was posted to Instagram by Hareem.

In which she generously compliments her hubby Bilal while kissing him. Continuing the controversial and argumentative videos she has been making lately. She disabled the comments this time. But the video developed into quite something. Because Internet users have consistently shared it.

Have a look:

Shah’s most recent post left internet users and keyboard warriors guessing about the strange videos that have become a social media hit.

The Sindh High Court had previously ordered Shah to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as part of the purported money-laundering investigation by April 18.

