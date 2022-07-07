Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, Olivia Cooke to star in latest thriller

Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, and Olivia Cooke are geared up to feature in an opioid-themed thriller movie.

Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, and Olivia Cooke are geared up to feature in an opioid-themed thriller movie, ‘Mother’s Milk’.

According to report, “Mother’s Milk” tells the tale of a journalist who sets out to track down the person responsible for killing her estranged son. She forms a bond with her son’s expectant girlfriend while searching for the murderers of her son. When the pair encounters a world of drugs and corruption in a charming area of New York, they learn an even more dark secret.

The film, which Miles Joris-Peyrafitte directed, has a co-written script with Madison Harrison. According to Variety, “Mother’s Milk” also stars Hopper Penn, Dilone, Norm Lewis, and Karen Aldridge in addition to Swank, Reynor, and Cooke. Along with Brent Stiefel, Lizzie Friedman, Peter Winther, Greg Little, and Karen Lauder, Swank will serve as the film’s executive producer.

Director Joris-Peyrafitte in a statement revealed that he was super “excited to bring this story to life”

“Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for. I’m so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers,” said Joris-Peyrafitte, as reported.

Hilary Swank, who gained notoriety for her outstanding performance in the movie “Million Dollar Baby,” also has a number of other projects in the works. She will next appear in Tom McCarthy’s drama series “Alaska” on ABC. Even her work on the film “Ordinary Angels,” in which she starred opposite Alan Ritchson of “Jack Reacher,” has been completed.