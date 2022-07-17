Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal have a gala time as they party with friends

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Their lives have always been under the limelight, and whenever their photos hit social media, fans flood them with likes and comments.

Recently, a couple of new pictures surfaced on Instagram of both of them partying with their friends. Have you seen it yet?

Advertisement

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, and Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa have not yet made their acting debuts in the film world yet, however, there’s no doubt about the fact that their lives have always been under the limelight. Whenever their photos hit social media, they go viral in no time, and fans flood them with likes and comments. Speaking of which, last night, a couple of new pictures surfaced on Instagram of both of them partying with their friends. Have you seen it yet?

Also Read Ibrahim Ali khan expected to make acting debut with Karan Johar? Sara and Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan's children from his first marriage to...

Orhan Awatramani, who is friends with Ibrahim and Mahikaa, posted photos from a party they went to in London this week on his Instagram page. Mahikaa was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a black tube top. Her hair was down, and her makeup looked great. Her picture was with those of other friends in a collage.

When people talked about Ibrahim Ali Khan, they saw the star kid wearing a loose black shirt and black pants. Ibrahim, of course, looked very handsome in his easy-to-style outfit. As he posed for a picture with his friends, he looked straight into the camera.

Also Read Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan mugged by beggars Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is known for being a paparazzi favourite, has...

Advertisement

On the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, while actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles. In a recent chat, talking about Ibrahim’s future professional career, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.