Julianne Moore will head over the Venice Film Festival jury in 2022

  • The jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival will be US actor Julianna Moore, organizers announced Friday.
  • Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera made the announcement.
  • Moore, who won an Oscar for best actress for “Still Alice” in 2014, will preside over a six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice’s glitzy Lido.
The jury for this year’s festival will be dominated by directors, including Argentina’s Mariano Cohn, Italy’s Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain’s Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and France’s Audrey Diwan.

The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”) and Iranian actor Leila Hatami (“A Separation”).

Also on the jury are Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo (“The Inner Cage”) Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn (“Official Competition”) and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“The Candidate”).

“The Event,” Diwan’s film about back-alley abortion, earned the Golden Lion at Venice last year.

Iranian actress Leila Hatami is also on the panel, as is Japanese and British playwright Kazuo Ishiguro.

The Venice Film Festival is the oldest and one of the most famous in the world, competing with Cannes and Berlin. Its 79th edition is set to take place from August 31 to September 10.

