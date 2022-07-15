Julianne Moore will head over the Venice Film Festival jury in 2022

Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, and Katherine Langford walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022.
At the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Eva Longoria,...
The jury for this year’s festival will be dominated by directors, including Argentina’s Mariano Cohn, Italy’s Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain’s Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and France’s Audrey Diwan.
The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”) and Iranian actor Leila Hatami (“A Separation”).
Also on the jury are Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo (“The Inner Cage”) Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn (“Official Competition”) and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“The Candidate”).
“The Event,” Diwan’s film about back-alley abortion, earned the Golden Lion at Venice last year.
Iranian actress Leila Hatami is also on the panel, as is Japanese and British playwright Kazuo Ishiguro.
