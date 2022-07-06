Kate Middleton sweet moment with her parents gets captured

Kate attended her favourite summer event with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Carole and Michael Middleton were seated far from the couple in the Royal Box.

Kate’s parents will soon be within walking distance of each other as Kate and Prince William prepare to move to Berkshire.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton gives a flying kiss to her family at 2022 Wimbledon. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the famed tennis tournament while Middleton’s family was also at the game.

Although Carole and Michael Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, were seated far from the couple, Kate made sure to salute them as she took her place in the Royal Box.

Read more: Travis Scott pauses show in New York to address safety concerns

According to People, Kate attended her favourite summer event on Tuesday while sporting a repurposed blue polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich and a pair of understated pearl earrings.

The Duchess has long been a passionate supporter of the sport and even attended the competition in 2011 with her family. The entire Middleton family adores the occasion; just last week Carole and Michael came, and on Monday, Kate’s brother James and his wife Alizee were there at the renowned event.

In the meantime, James Matthews and Pippa, Kate’s sister and another fan, are expecting their third child. It’s interesting to note that Pippa attended the 2019 women’s final with Kate and Megan Markle.

Advertisement

Read more: Katy Perry Called ‘Hypocrite’ Over her tweet about Roe v. Wade

Regarding Kate’s parents, they will soon be within walking distance of each other as Kate and Prince William prepare to move to Berkshire.

The Queen resides in this county at Windsor Palace. However, helping their children with their schoolwork is the major motivation, not moving closer to their relatives.