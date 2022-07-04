Khloe Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, Photos

On June 27, the model turned 38.

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her toned body in a curve-hugging mini dress as she celebrated a belated birthday on Sunday.

On June 27, the model turned 38. She wore a vibrant Barbie-pink latex dress and matching pink shoes.

The founder of Good American smiled for photos in front of a balloon creation that read, “Happy Birthday Khloe, Love You.”

On TikTok on Sunday, the Kardashians star posted a video of the photo shoot’s preparations.

She had been given a picture-perfect look by hair and makeup specialists, and she was dressed in a white robe with black Dalmatian spots.

On Instagram and TikTok, the reality star also posted a video from the photo shoot.

The cute four-year-old True Thompson, who was sporting a matching pink glittery outfit and white sneakers, smiled for photos with her single mother.

Birthday wishes came in from friends such as Kimora Lee Simmons, who wrote, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN KHLOE!!! (clap and flame emojis)❤️❤️ (champagne and crown emojis.)

TikTok star Olivia Pierson gave a shout out with ‘You are literally BARBIE!!!! So so beautiful birthday girl!!!’ while mom Kris Jenner, 66, wrote proudly, ‘You are a GODDESS!!!!’

Khloe Kardashian thanked everyone for their kind birthday wishes, saying, ‘Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love. I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful.’

She said, “We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls,” expressing some of the frustration parents have when attempting to persuade their kids to hold still for the camera. I love them, but this is the best we got.

Four-year-old Chicago West, True’s cousin, joined in on the fun while wearing a glittering silver frock and sandals.