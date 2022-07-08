Kim Kardashian says “I feel sassier as a blonde”

- Kim Kardashian thinks she has “b*****-boss energy” when she’s blonde.
- Reality star acknowledges that she gives her beauty more consideration than “90% of the people on this planet”.
- The 41-year-old has more than 300 million Instagram followers alone.
Kim Kardashian 41-year-old star – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West – thinks she has a “different energy” when she’s got blonde hair.
She explained: “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.
“As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence – and I hate long nails!
“Every once in a while, I need that b*****-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”
And the reality star acknowledges that she gives her beauty more consideration than “90% of the people on this planet”.
In the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim, who is dating comedian Pete Davidson, said: “I care. I’m sincerely concerned about how I look.
“I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”
Kim, though, is adamant that her criteria for beauty are reachable.
She said: “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards – whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.”
Kim remembered being impressed by Salma Hayek when she was younger.
She added: “My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: be yourself, find beauty in everything.”
