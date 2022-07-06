Kourtney Kardashian covers her stomach in steamy new photographs after speculation from fans that she is expecting Travis Barker’s child

In the midst of rumours that she is carrying Travis Barker’s child, KOURTNEY Kardashian covered her stomach with a baggy T-shirt.

Numerous reports that the 43-year-old reality actress is expecting her fourth kid have been spread about her.

And when Kourtney flaunted her grungy clothing on Tuesday, she did little to put an end to the rumours.

The mother-of-three wore leggings, a black leather boot, and a Cramps T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved blouse.

She looked over her shoulder in one photo and covered her stomach while posing with her butt toward the camera.

Kourtney also concealed her belly in other photos by leaning in close to the camera.

The founder of Poosh has three kids with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, are the other two kids her husband Travis Barker shares with his ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney became Travis’ stepmother after the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer wed in Portofino, Italy.

Recently, the Hulu star uploaded pictures of her and her new husband’s romantic trip to Milan, Italy.

