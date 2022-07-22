Kylie Jenner shares loved-up video with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner posted a brand-new adorable video of her and her rapper lover Travis Scott. The Kardashians star can be seen lying down on a grey lounge chair and shooting herself in the video from July 21 before panning the camera to Travis, who is laying his head on her tummy. Kylie, who has always been a supportive girlfriend, made sure to include his song “Mafia” in the clip.

Travis and Kylie have two children together: 4-year-old Stormi Webster and an unnamed 5-month-old baby. Kylie has been rather active on TikTok. She frequently uploads amusing videos of herself hanging out with friends or showcasing new Kylie Cosmetics products, but occasionally the rapper from “Sicko Mode” may appear in one of these.

In one of her most recent photos, Kylie showed Travis instructing Stormi on how to complete a volcano science project while donning a teaching cap in place of his microphone.

Travis guided Stormi through the first step at the beginning of the endearing video, telling her to “put water in there.” Travis the Teacher, however, made sure his daughter was aware of a few amusing facts about volcanoes before she continued.

“Wait, what’s it called when it’s inside the volcano?” Travis asked, to which Stormi responded, “Magma.”

Advertisement

He then asked what magma becomes once it leaves the volcano, to which Stormi replied, “Hot lava.”

Travis occasionally makes cameos on TikTok, but Stormi is unquestionably the star of her mother’s website. Stormi and Kylie have collaborated on numerous mother-daughter TikTok videos, and the beauty mogul has even made fun of her own viral memes.

In a video from July 6, Kylie portrays her daughter Stormi’s response to the widely spread “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby” sound. With the two laughing throughout the clip, it is obvious that Stormi enjoyed the audio.

Also Read Kylie Jenner blocked fan to label her beauty ‘surgery’ Kylie Jenner is one of the most well-known people in the western...