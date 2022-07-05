Macy Gray accussed of Transphobia

In an interview Gray discussed the confusing state of gender identity specifically referencing “the whole he, she, they” pronoun usage

Macy Gray, the Grammy-winning “I Try” singer-songwriter, has come under fire for comments she made about the transgender community.

In a Monday evening interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored‘s namesake host, the 54-year-old performer discussed the “confusing” state of gender identity — specifically referencing “the whole he, she, they” pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan’s stance on supporting trans rights for “fairness and equality,” she also agreed with his view that trans women “born to obvious superior physical bodies” should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.

Gray said her views stemmed from personal experience with gender and the “completely unique experience” of growing up as a young woman, which she feels must be lived in order to attain womanhood.

"Surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can't have that just because you want to be a woman," she told Morgan, later saying that she "doesn't think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don't agree." "If there's one thing worse than the vicious trans activist mob coming for women who defend women, it's virtue-signalling men like this fuelling the pile-on. Repulsive," he wrote after sharing a post from Hacks and Pose actor John Sibilly that labeled Gray's words as transphobic.

If there's one thing worse than the vicious trans activist mob coming for women who defend women, it's virtue-signalling men like this fuelling the pile-on. Repulsive. 👇 https://t.co/5iVhAD1avA
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2022

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling — whose views on trans people have regularly been accused of aligning with trans-exclusionary radical feminism — also tweeted in support of Gray following her interview with Morgan.

Today feels like a good day to ensure I've bought @MacyGraysLife's entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022