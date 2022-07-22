Margot Robbie is highest-paid woman in hollywood after Barbie’s Paycheck

Margot Robbie says iconic doll is ‘pioneer’ not ‘a dumb blonde’

Margot Robbie reportedly received a massive $12.5 million salary for the next Barbie movie.

This is roughly $18.1 million in Australian dollars.

Her profits have increased by an additional $2.5million.

Margot Robbie has become the one of highest-paid female Hollywood actors, according to rumours about her salary.

This follows the disclosure of Margot Robbie’s pay for her part in the next Barbie movie.

A Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, reportedly wealthy.

In one year, fans will finally be able to experience Barbie’s real-life romance and comedic story.

If Margot Robbie has demonstrated anything during her time in the entertainment world, it is that she is capable of portraying a wide range of personalities. From Barbie to Harley Quinn, extraordinary talent attracts a large wage.

This week, the movie’s production was completed. According to reports, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling received the same compensation for their roles in the movie. Long overdue for the struggle for equality in the entertainment industry.

The actress reportedly received a massive $12.5 million salary. This is roughly $18.1 million in Australian dollars. Compared to her prior performance in Birds of Prey in 2020, her profits have increased by an additional $2.5 million.

The renowned Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie also has Ryan Gosling as her attractive Ken’s love interest. Along with other people, the bill also includes Will Ferrel, Simu Liu, and Emma Mackey.

The 18-year-old British actress Millie Bobby Brown was supposedly defeated by Margot. The 2020 sequel to Enola Holmes brought about $10 million for the young actress.

The movie’s shooting was finished four months after it began. No more hearing Barbie’s high-pitched voice or spoilers on our Twitter feed.

It was finally over, the actress Hari Nef announced. The actress shared a photo on social media with a few of the characters, including Margot and Greta, the film’s director.

“It’s a wrap for the Doll!,” the actress captioned the photo. Hello from Barbieland.

The Barbie movie is now scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, as fans eagerly await its arrival. There are only 365 days left.