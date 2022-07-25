Maya Ali’s secret birthday party.

Maya Ali is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top leading actresses.

She is well renowned for her attractiveness and affable demeanor.

Maya recently celebrated her birthday with her family in Glasgow.

Hollywood diva Maya Ali recently went birthday-celebrating with her family in Glasgow. Maya’s family gave her a lovely cake and balloons as a surprise.

As she smiled at the camera, the actress remarked, “I knew I wouldn’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and have made it special for me.”

See how other famous people and Maya’s on-screen friends celebrated Maya’s birthday in the comments section after she shared her birthday photos.

