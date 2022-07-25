Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali’s secret birthday party

Maya Ali’s secret birthday party

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali’s secret birthday party

Maya Ali’s secret birthday party.

Advertisement
  • Maya Ali is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top leading actresses.
  • She is well renowned for her attractiveness and affable demeanor.
  • Maya recently celebrated her birthday with her family in Glasgow.
Advertisement

Superstar Maya Ali is undoubtedly regarded as one of Pakistan’s top leading actresses who quickly made a name for herself in the profession.

One of the actresses who shines in all of her incarnations is Maya. Maya Ali is well renowned for her attractiveness and affable demeanor.

Hollywood diva Maya Ali recently went birthday-celebrating with her family in Glasgow. Maya’s family gave her a lovely cake and balloons as a surprise.

As she smiled at the camera, the actress remarked, “I knew I wouldn’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and have made it special for me.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Advertisement

See how other famous people and Maya’s on-screen friends celebrated Maya’s birthday in the comments section after she shared her birthday photos.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Masaba Gupta with dad Vivian Richards and step-dad Vivek Mehra
Masaba Gupta with dad Vivian Richards and step-dad Vivek Mehra
Burcu Kıratlı Turkish star turns up the heat in a stunning black outfit
Burcu Kıratlı Turkish star turns up the heat in a stunning black outfit
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger deny split
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger deny split
Masaba Gupta shared a meal with dad and step-dad
Masaba Gupta shared a meal with dad and step-dad
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story