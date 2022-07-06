Advertisement
Nora Fatehi plays cricket in Saree

  • Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s dance and glam diva has been stealing hearts since her debut
  • Apart from her dancing abilities, the star also excels at sports, as evidenced by the latest video that has gone viral on the internet.
  • On the sets of Dirty Little Secret, Nora is seen receiving cricket lessons from Mithali Raj
Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s dance and glam diva, has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and killer dance moves since her breakout role in Dilbar.

Apart from her dancing abilities, the Kusu Kusu star also excels at sports, as evidenced by the latest video that has gone viral on the internet.

The video of Fatehi playing cricket in a saree has gone viral, with fans praising her for excelling at South Asia’s most popular sport.

On the sets of ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ Nora is seen receiving cricket lessons from Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

 

Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance competition Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

She also made her directorial debut with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She worked with Zach Knight.

