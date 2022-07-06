Nora Fatehi plays cricket in Saree

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with her belly dance performance, watch
Nora Fatehi's belly dance went viral. The dance queen is also seen...
Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s dance and glam diva, has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and killer dance moves since her breakout role in Dilbar.
Apart from her dancing abilities, the Kusu Kusu star also excels at sports, as evidenced by the latest video that has gone viral on the internet.
The video of Fatehi playing cricket in a saree has gone viral, with fans praising her for excelling at South Asia’s most popular sport.
On the sets of ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ Nora is seen receiving cricket lessons from Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance competition Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.
She also made her directorial debut with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She worked with Zach Knight.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.