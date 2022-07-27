Advertisement
  Pakistani drama Aik Sitam Aur last episode and it's happy ending.
  Aik Sitam Aur is an Ary Digital Drama that belongs to the genre of soap opera serials.
  Ilyas Kashmiri directed the drama, whose story was penned by Rehana Aftab.
Pakistani drama Aik Sitam Aur is an Ary Digital Drama that belongs to the genre of soap opera serials. Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi, Ayesha Gul, Salman Saeed, Srha Asgr, Fahad Khan, and Mehrunisa Iqbal were among the outstanding actors in the drama.

Ilyas Kashmiri directed the drama, whose story was penned by Rehana Aftab. The conflict between Zainab and her daughter Ushna is central to the drama’s storyline.

The drama’s final episode premiered on ARY Digital today. The story of Ushna and Shahroz was adored by the viewers, who gave the drama high praise. All of the actors’ acting was adored by the audience.

Because of the drama’s happy ending, viewers are in awe of it after seeing the final episode. They praised and adored Ushna and Shahroz’s lovely chemistry. Rubina Ashraf, Sajid Hassan, and Maria Wasti all received praise for their acting.

The drama’s happy finale was praised by viewers from Bangladesh and India, who also expressed their regret at missing the show. Fans encouraged drama producers to recast Anmol Baloch and Usama Khan because of their on-screen chemistry. Fans thought the actors had incredible chemistry, which is why they watched and enjoyed the program.

