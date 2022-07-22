Penelope’s glow-up in Season 3 of Bridgerton

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, appears poised to take centre stage in this sneak peek at Bridgerton season three production.

A teaser video announcing the start of production on Season 3 showed Penelope’s transformation into a stunning beauty.

Also Read Ruby Barker, of Bridgerton, is ‘doing good’ after being released from the hospital Ruby Barker, of Bridgerton fame, recently stated on social media that she...

That’s not to say Penelope wasn’t beautiful before, but the July 20 footage showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.

Advertisement

The sweeping bangs and smoky eye are not typical of the soft-spoken Featherington daughter.

Fans of the Bridgerton books will recognise this transformation, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season, features a new look for Penelope.

Nicola even told E! News in May that season three will be “very different.”

Also Read Bridgerton Season 3: Production begins on set, cast gives nod to iconic Kanthony moment The popular Netflix period drama has officially commenced filming for season 3....

Viewers will see her character “finally becoming a woman in season three and coming into herself.”