Penelope’s glow-up in Season 3 of Bridgerton

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, appears poised to take centre stage in this sneak peek at Bridgerton season three production.

A teaser video announcing the start of production on Season 3 showed Penelope’s transformation into a stunning beauty.

That’s not to say Penelope wasn’t beautiful before, but the July 20 footage showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.

The sweeping bangs and smoky eye are not typical of the soft-spoken Featherington daughter.

Fans of the Bridgerton books will recognise this transformation, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season, features a new look for Penelope.

Nicola even told E! News in May that season three will be “very different.”

Viewers will see her character “finally becoming a woman in season three and coming into herself.”

