Piers Morgan claims to be bigger star than Tom Cruise.

Piers Morgan claims to be a bigger star than Tom Cruise as recent parallels between Tom Cruise and Hollywood star Morgan went viral online.

The 57-year-old television personality commented on his roles in various movies and provided information about the flicks on Twitter.

Have you actually been in a movie? someone questioned Morgan. He answered, “I appeared in 8 films with a $2.1 billion box office haul. Tom Cruise has appeared in 43 films with a $10.1 billion box office haul. I am a bigger movie star as a result, pro rata.”

He took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it on the microblogging platform with the comment “Facts. (Film camera emoji)”.

It happened after Morgan made such comments in a tweet that SPORTbible reported.

“Frank Ribery: “In my opinion, Robben and I have occasionally outperformed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.” But since they participated in El Clasico, more people watched them as a result, which was to their advantage.”

Morgan’s reply was: “Right. Although I consider myself to be a bigger movie star than Tom Cruise, the fact that he works in Hollywood works in his favour because more people see him on screen.”

Earlier, Morgan responded to the ‘completely deluded’ Prince Andrew car-crash interview.

The outspoken journalist commented on Twitter after sharing the Daily Mail article headed “The real inside story behind Andrew’s car crash TV interview,” saying it was “fascinating to read.. astonishing to see how absolutely deluded Andrew was about how the interview had gone.”

