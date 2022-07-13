Princess Beatrice spotted with Meghan Markle’s best friend

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi met Misha Nonoo and Mike Hess.

Mike Hess gave the royal couple a kiss as they left the exclusive members’ club.

Meghan Markle’s closest friends visited Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

On Monday night, Beatrice and Edoardo attended a double date at Oswald’s exclusive members’ club in Mayfair with fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her multibillionaire husband Mike Hess.

One of the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends is Nonoo, who attended the meeting with the royal couple wearing a black sandal and a monochromatic striped outfit. She reportedly helped Prince Harry and Meghan find one other after they met on a blind date in 2016.

The 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked stylish in a black dress, and Edo looked sharp in a blue jacket, slacks, and white shirt.

Beatrice has been spotted out and about recently, including a trip to Glastonbury, a day at the races, and a Rolling Stones concert within the past several weeks.