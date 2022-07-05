Graham Dene remembers Princess Diana’s witty sense of humour
DJ Graham Dene recalls his meeting with Diana He revealed that He...
While still married to Prince Charles, Princess Diana had a ‘wonderful’ connection with a Wimbledon star.
The late Princess of Wales, who frequently watched the games from the royal box, met and reputedly fell in love with former tennis great Slobodan Živojinović .
He informed a Serbian newspaper in 2016 that the two were “seeing each other.”
He disclosed: “During our first chat, she inquired if I was the tennis player with the quickest serve, to which I replied, ‘Yes.’
“She then inquired as to whether my serve was still good. We began hanging out and seeing one other at that point. We were almost there.
Živojinović revealed that the Princess frequently came down to the stand to get closer to the celebrity.
“She was a beautiful lady.” “I could talk about anything with her, and even ordinary things became intriguing,” he said of the princess.
“I don’t want to go into too much detail now that she’s no longer with us.”
“What I can say is that it is wonderful when someone like her comes to see the game and cheers you on,” he said.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Love News, Relationship & Marriage News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.