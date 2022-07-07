Rihanna is youngest self-made billionaire in the US

She is the first individual from Barbados to ever top the list.

Kim Kardashian was ranked higher on the list.

The 34-year-old singer, Rihanna debuted as the richest female musician in the world on Forbes’ annual billionaire’s list in April, and she is currently rated 21st on the publisher’s list of the richest self-made women in the nation.

The singer of “Love on the Brain” has a self-made score of 10 and is worth an estimated $1.4 million. To achieve this score, a person “would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan, or being forced to work low-paying jobs,” according to the self-made score approach.

Rihanna is the first individual from Barbados to ever top the list due to her great pop career, a 30% stage in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and other factors.

Kim Kardashian was ranked higher on the list, making 16th place, but the 41-year-old beauty’s self-made score was lower than Rihanna’s at seven.

The youngest person on the list, Kylie Jenner, the younger half-sister of Kim, with a net worth of $600 million.