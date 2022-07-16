Salman Ahmed receive notice from FIA for criticising state institutions on social media

Singer Salman Ahmed is now tested negative for COVID-19
Singer Salman Ahmed, an Imran Khan-led PTI supporter, has received a notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for criticising state institutions on social media.
The notice reportedly came from the cyber crime cell due to his participation in PTI party songs and the sharing of posts against the state institutions.
Ahmed, a resident of DHA in Lahore, Pakistan, confirmed through video message that he had received the FIA notice.
After attacking writers, women , children & journalists @RanaSanaullahPK & his cowards are trying to muzzle my free speech with threats. Thanks to brave journos like @FarooquiJameel we will never back down ! #JazbaJunoon https://t.co/QMLFiKEj8q
— salman ahmad (@sufisal) July 15, 2022
#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/Ub0wluUQwn
— salman ahmad (@sufisal) July 15, 2022
The musician said that he was afraid for his family’s safety since strangers were prowling the area around their home.
The singer said that Rana Sanaullah, the minister of interior, was behind the plot.
