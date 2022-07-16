Advertisement
Salman Ahmed receive notice from FIA for criticising state institutions on social media

Articles
Salman Ahmed

  • Singer Salman received a notice from FIA for criticising state institutions on social media.
  • The notice reportedly came from the cyber crime cell due to his participation in PTI party songs.
  • The singer said that Rana Sanaullah, the minister of interior, was behind the plot.
Singer Salman Ahmed, an Imran Khan-led PTI supporter, has received a notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for criticising state institutions on social media.

The notice reportedly came from the cyber crime cell due to his participation in PTI party songs and the sharing of posts against the state institutions.

Ahmed, a resident of DHA in Lahore, Pakistan, confirmed through video message that he had received the FIA notice.

The musician said that he was afraid for his family’s safety since strangers were prowling the area around their home.

The singer said that Rana Sanaullah, the minister of interior, was behind the plot.

