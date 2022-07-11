Selena Gomez purchased Louis Vuitton item with her first big paycheck

Selena Gomez once said that she spent the first big amount of money she got on something special.

She bought a Louis Vuitton laptop bag with her first paycheck.

The singer gave it to her family in order to assist them with their living expenses.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez has accomplished everything, from the beginning as a Disney child to becoming a skilled actress and singer. She has also dominated the fashion industry with her flawless sense of style. She has clothing and accessories from numerous upscale fashion labels.

Also Read Selena Gomez is ‘not happy’ with the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights Selena Gomez does not agree with the supreme court's ruling She does...

The singer might not think much of spending a few thousand dollars right now. Some sources claim that she earns more than $10 million annually. But that’s when she received her first sizable salary. Selena Gomez once said that she spent the first big amount of money she got on something special, even though it wasn’t her salary.

The singer said in 2018 that she had made a lot of money at the time and bought a Louis Vuitton laptop bag with it, proving that she had made a lot of money ideal for a business owner. The actress bought a Louis Vuitton laptop bag with the first big paycheck she got on her own.

She recalled, “I remember being so scared that I was gonna mess it up and pretending I was some little businesswoman who needed to carry all her important things, even though it was just for my lip gloss and laptop.” The singer didn’t treat herself with her first paycheck, though.

Instead, she gave it to her family in order to assist them with their living expenses. The singer is a remarkable woman in every way. Speaking of her, she recently made news when she was seen out to dinner with Nat Wolff.

Advertisement

Also Read Selena Gomez flaunts her beautiful figure in a crop top and mini skirt Selena Gomez, the pop music diva, never fails to turn up the...