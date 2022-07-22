Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez turns 30 today!

Selena Gomez turns 30 today!

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez turns 30 today!

Selena Gomez turns 30 today!

Advertisement

American singer Selena Gomez turned 30 today. She is also an actor, and producer. Media publications call her a “triple threat.” Gomez started on Barney & Friends.

Selena Gomez has accomplished everything, from the beginning as a Disney child to becoming a skilled actress and singer. She has also dominated the fashion industry with her flawless sense of style. She has clothing and accessories from numerous upscale fashion labels.

The singer might not think much of spending a few thousand dollars right now. Some sources claim that she earns more than $10 million annually. But that’s when she received her first sizable salary. Selena Gomez once said that she spent the first big amount of money she got on something special, even though it wasn’t her salary.

On her birthday, the singer-actor is surrounded by love. Every minute, she receives wishes.

Let’s reminisce as the singer turns 30.

Advertisement

2007 Surf’s Up premiere: she embodied 2007 cool.

When she was part of the super-elite Barney gang in the 90s

When she and the rest of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast were goals

When she and the Wizards cast were goals

When she rocked red highlights to the Hannah Montana movie

With Taylor Swift at the 2008 premiere of Another Cinderella Story

Advertisement

Also Read

Selena Gomez flaunts her beautiful figure in a crop top and mini skirt
Selena Gomez flaunts her beautiful figure in a crop top and mini skirt

Selena Gomez, the pop music diva, never fails to turn up the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Girls' Trip Films Like
Watch: Girls' Trip Films Like "80 for Brady" for All Generations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From "Unsane" to "Shock Corridor"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story