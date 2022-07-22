Selena Gomez turns 30 today!

American singer Selena Gomez turned 30 today. She is also an actor, and producer. Media publications call her a “triple threat.” Gomez started on Barney & Friends.

Selena Gomez has accomplished everything, from the beginning as a Disney child to becoming a skilled actress and singer. She has also dominated the fashion industry with her flawless sense of style. She has clothing and accessories from numerous upscale fashion labels.

The singer might not think much of spending a few thousand dollars right now. Some sources claim that she earns more than $10 million annually. But that’s when she received her first sizable salary. Selena Gomez once said that she spent the first big amount of money she got on something special, even though it wasn’t her salary.

On her birthday, the singer-actor is surrounded by love. Every minute, she receives wishes.

Let’s reminisce as the singer turns 30.

2007 Surf’s Up premiere: she embodied 2007 cool.

When she and the Wizards cast were goals

