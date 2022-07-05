Advertisement
  Sharon and husband Ozzy Osbourne are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary
  • On Monday, Sharon Osbourne and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
  • In July 1982, they married in a magnificent Hawaii ceremony and eventually received three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.
  • Ozzy, 73, took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the couple at their wedding in Hawaii.
“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote alongside the image, which showed Sharon in a white dress with a lace veil. Meanwhile, Ozzy wore a white suit adorned with a leafy garland around his neck.

Sharon, 69, posted a different image on her Instagram account, one of the pair at home in recent years.

 

Alongside the image, the former X Factor judge penned, “2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy – Sharrrrrrron x.”

 

