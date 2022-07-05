Sharon and husband Ozzy Osbourne are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary

On Monday, Sharon Osbourne and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

In July 1982, they married in a magnificent Hawaii ceremony and eventually received three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.

Ozzy, 73, took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the couple at their wedding in Hawaii.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote alongside the image, which showed Sharon in a white dress with a lace veil. Meanwhile, Ozzy wore a white suit adorned with a leafy garland around his neck.

Sharon, 69, posted a different image on her Instagram account, one of the pair at home in recent years.

Alongside the image, the former X Factor judge penned, “2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy – Sharrrrrrron x.”