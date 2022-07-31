Siddharth Anand reveals ‘living & breathing’ of film Pathaan

Siddharth Anand reveals the ‘living & breathing’ of the film Pathaan.

Siddharth Anand reveals the ‘living & breathing’ of the film Pathaan. In a recent interview, Siddharth Anand, the director of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, spoke candidly about the making of the film.

Fans have been ecstatic ever since the announcement of the Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan. After his most recent film, Zero, SRK will make his return to the big screen with this one.

With each passing day, anticipation for this action-thriller has grown. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play crucial roles in the lead cast of the movie. Deepika just debuted in the motion poster for the movie, and we must say, she looked really lovely.

Siddharth has spoken out more recently regarding the process of making the movie. In an interview, Siddharth Anand disclosed that this year’s birthday is particularly memorable for him because he is producing one of the most significant movies of his career.

“I’m living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life,” he continued, “and I want to give people a stunning and unmatched experience,” Siddharth stated that he is overjoyed with the overwhelmingly good reception to every aspect of the movie that has been released up to this point.

Starting with the announcement video, Shah Rukh Khan’s first appearance in the movie, and us revealing a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, he said.

We are fortunate that audiences have embraced everything. We are all quite interested in what the audience thinks and feels, therefore we are pleased that “Pathaan” has gotten off to such a fantastic start with them.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham also has a significant role in the movie Pathaan. Recently, the three actors unveiled a fresh motion poster for the movie with Deepika on their social media accounts. The actress is depicted clutching a gun and shooting a round from it in the poster.

“Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more,” SRK wrote with the poster. On January 25, 2023, commemorate #Pathaan with #YRF50 exclusively at a theater near you. Released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

