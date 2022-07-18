Advertisement
Singer Justin Burke's Pasoori cover goes viral; watch video 

Articles
Singer Justin Burke's Pasoori cover goes viral

  • Pasoori is covered by international YouTuber, singer, and vocal coach Justin Burke.
  • He transcribed the song into English and sang it in the same style.
  • The song was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and continued to win hearts since its release.
Pasoori fever is not over yet. The viral Coke Studio song has been trending on social media due to its exceptional melody and profound lyrics. The song was adored by listeners everywhere, and they went wild for it. After so many Bollywood actors, now an International YouTuber has also become a fan of the song.

The popular song Pasoori was recently covered by international YouTuber, singer, and vocal coach Justin Burke.

Along with a beautiful video, the voice coach transcribed the song into English and sang it in the same style. He was accompanied by a female singer throughout the song.

Justin Burke’s fans in Pakistan are backing his performance of the hit song. Pasoori’s admirers in Pakistan appreciate his efforts. They claimed that the vocal coach did his utmost to beautifully replicate the song. Check out the music.

Watch the video:

The song was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and continued to win hearts since its release with its joyful sound and colourful music video.

