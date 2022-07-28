Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation

Sydney Sweeney, who starred in Euphoria, recently revealed that she was under financial stress and could not afford to take a six-month break from acting.

Sydney, who was chosen for her first Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her prosperous career had not affected her financial situation.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” explained the 24-year-old.

Reflecting on taking a retreat for few days, Sydney noted, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to,” said the Emmy-nominated actress while referring to her house in LA which she bought after five years of constant hard work.