Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation

Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation

Articles
Advertisement
Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation

Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney, who starred in Euphoria, recently revealed that she was under financial stress and could not afford to take a six-month break from acting.

Sydney, who was chosen for her first Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her prosperous career had not affected her financial situation.

Also Read

Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino ‘in the spring of next year
Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino ‘in the spring of next year

The Euphoria actress is planning her future nuptials with her rumoured fiance...

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” explained the 24-year-old.

Reflecting on taking a retreat for few days, Sydney noted, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment
Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment

Sydney Sweeney was nominated for two Supporting Actress Emmy Awards. She cried...

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to,” said the Emmy-nominated actress while referring to her house in LA which she bought after five years of constant hard work.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Films News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
In a silver lehenga, Rakul Preet Singh looks
In a silver lehenga, Rakul Preet Singh looks "bright like a diamond"
For a casual outing, Kriti Sanon combines ethnic and modern vibes
For a casual outing, Kriti Sanon combines ethnic and modern vibes
Watch: Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with latest video
Watch: Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with latest video
Sumbul Iqbal shares alluring pictures from Dubai
Sumbul Iqbal shares alluring pictures from Dubai
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & special features
Hareem Farooq leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures
Hareem Farooq leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story