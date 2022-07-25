Star Trek: The Next Generation stars collaborate on stage

The actors will be joined by their ‘Picard’ co-stars.

Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on stage at Comic-Con talking about ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’.

This is the first time they’ve worked together since ‘Nemesis’ in 2002.

Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, who were both back together on stage at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about the third and last season of ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

The media says that Stewart and McFadden will be joined in the new season by their “TNG” co-stars Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, and Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, as well as their “Picard” co-stars LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn.

Alex Kurtzman, who is in charge of the show, says that Picard will have to go find his old crew, which is now scattered all over the galaxy, and bring them back together. Kurtzman said, “I think we took two seasons to earn the return of the ‘TNG’ crew.”

Alex Kurtzman didn’t say much about the new season’s main villain, except to say, “I won’t say much except to say that she’s amazing.”

Patrick Stewart has also hinted that at least once in Season 3, he will step foot on the Enterprise-D. He made a joke, “I forgot that we had carpet in there.”

Geordi seems to be wearing a Starfleet uniform for an admiral, while Worf seems to be wearing rank insignia for a captain. But Dr. Crusher is not wearing his uniform. The third season of “Picard” is the first time that the main cast of “TNG” has worked together since “Star Trek: Nemesis” in 2002. The third and final season of “Picard” will come out in 2023. The cast just finished filming it this spring.

The eighth Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard, came out in 2020 as part of Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe. Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, who is now retired from Starfleet, is the main character of the show. Each season focuses on a different part of the character and deals with issues that come up in the last part of a person’s life. It’s led by Picard, who is played by Patrick Stewart.