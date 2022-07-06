Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunny Leone massage video gone Viral

Sunny Leone massage video gone Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Sunny Leone massage video gone Viral

Sunny Leone massage video (Credits: Instagram)

Advertisement
  • Sunny Leone rules hearts with her quick wit, humour and charm.
  • The Ijazat actor made fans giggle when she released a video of her colleagues teasing her.
  • Fans were amused by the film, and many expressed their feelings in the comments area.
Advertisement

Sunny Leone, a Bollywood star, is obviously known for her lovely features, but she also rules hearts with her quick wit, humour, and unmistakable charm.

The Ijazat actor made fans giggle when she released a humorous video of her colleagues teasing her while her voice modulation changed and she has a massage.

Needless to say, the reactions and commentary of the Ijazat star are amusing. Fans were amused by the humorous film, and many expressed their feelings in the comments area.

Also Read

Watch: Sunny Leone latest video goes viral on social media
Watch: Sunny Leone latest video goes viral on social media

Sunny Leone was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. She...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Advertisement

She has a number of fascinating projects in the works, including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.

Previously, Sunny Leone is a model and an actress in the American and Indian film industries. She was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. She has Canadian and American citizenship.

She said that she knows how her kids may not like a lot of things about her when they grow up she has twin sons named Asher and Noah, as well as a daughter named Nisha.

Advertisement
Sunny said, “There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don’t hurt others in any way. Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter.”

Also Read

Sunny Leone children may not like certain things about her
Sunny Leone children may not like certain things about her

Sunny Leone was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sana Javed looks mesmerizing in her recent shoot
Sana Javed looks mesmerizing in her recent shoot
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story